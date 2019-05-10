Songland Assembles John Legend, Jonas Brothers and More for Avengers-Style Poster

Musicians, assemble!

E! News has your exclusive first look at the poster for Songland, NBC's upcoming music competition series, and it features some of the industry's hottest artists assembled like the music superheroes they are. The poster, left, features John Legend, the Jonas Brothers, Charlie Puth, Meghan Trainor and more, all stacked up for Songland.

In Songland, a guest musician and producers Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally will hear unknown songwriters pitch original material. After the four performances, the artist will pair off three of the four songwriters with producers where they'll then go off to shape the song. In the end, a winner will be chosen and their song will be recorded and released to the public.