Julianna Margulies on The Good Fight? She's Still Willing to Guest Star—On One Condition

Julianna Margulies made headlines when she said was all set to return to TV on The Good Fight as Alicia Florrick, the character she won two Emmys for playing on The Good Wife, but CBS wouldn't meet her on pay.

"I'm not a guest star; I started the whole thing with The Good Wife," Margulies told Deadline about CBS not meeting her pay to appear on The Good Fight, a spinoff of The Good Wife. "I wanted to be paid my worth and stand up for equal pay. If Jon Hamm came back for a Mad Men spinoff or Kiefer Sutherland wanted to do a 24 spinoff, they would be paid."