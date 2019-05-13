How Gabrielle Union Made All of Her Wildest Dreams Come True

Should Gabrielle Union ever blank on just how far she's come, she has a tangible reminder to look back on.

Two decades after the Omaha native burst into the public consciousness with back-to-back roles in such beloved fare as She's All That, 10 Things I Hate About You, Love & Basketball and, of course, Bring It On, she still maintains her annual practice of crafting a vision board. (Included on her first ever: a hair care line, Kenya and a positive pregnancy test.)

"As goals manifest, I've been able to look at my boards and say, 'Damn, I put in a lot of work and deserve it.' That's helped me to stop feeling suspicious of joy," she explained to Redbook last year. "To not sabotage some­thing before I've had a chance to do it because I assume I'll be rejected."

Because, generally speaking, when she sets out to make something happen...it does. See: Flawless by Gabrielle Union, the hair care brand that's a relatively recent addition to an empire that also includes fashion, endorsement gigs, a wine line, a production company, her wildly popular memoir, a new role as judge on America's Got Talent and, of course, a steady stream of acting work.