Celeste Barber Reveals Her Favourite Celebrity Follower

Celeste Barber has more than 5.7 million Instagram followers—including one of fashion's biggest names.

At InStyle and Audi's Women Of Style Awards in Sydney, the Australian comedian revealed that Tom Ford was her favourite celeb fan.

"He reached out, he emailed me and was like, I love you," Barber told E! News on May 8. "I was like ah, I'm sorry, wrong email."

The 36-year-old then flew business class to New York to shoot parody videos with Ford in the lead up to his SS19 show at NYFW.