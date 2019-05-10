EXCLUSIVE!

Celeste Barber Reveals Her Favourite Celebrity Follower

by Ksenija Lukich | Fri., May. 10, 2019

Celeste Barber has more than 5.7 million Instagram followers—including one of fashion's biggest names.

At InStyle and Audi's Women Of Style Awards in Sydney, the Australian comedian revealed that Tom Ford was her favourite celeb fan. 

"He reached out, he emailed me and was like, I love you," Barber told E! News on May 8. "I was like ah, I'm sorry, wrong email."

The 36-year-old then flew business class to New York to shoot parody videos with Ford in the lead up to his SS19 show at NYFW.  

Celeste Barber

The three hilarious videos showed the Instagram sensation on the runway, sneaking clothes away from a shoot and posing for the camera. The clips have since gone viral, racking up more than 8 million combined views on Barber's Instagram alone. (We're pretty sure we're responsible for at least a million of them!)

But Ford isn't the only fan that Barber admires. She also loves Gwyneth Paltrow and Cindy Crawford, who follow her on Instagram along with the likes of Reese Witherspoon,Mindy Kaling and Busy Philipps.

"I'm gonna be so smug tonight, just dropping names," Barber joked to E! News. And with talents like hers, she definitely should be.

The mum-of-two just launched a new podcast with Luminary called Celeste and Her Best, where she interviews celebrities and gossips with her bestie, comedian Thomas Campbell. Fittingly, her first guest is Crawford.

And with her third US tour kicking off this week, followed by European dates, Barber is busier than ever.

Which kind of explains why she hasn't responded to our last 12 emails requesting an interview (she said she was sorry!). We promise we're not bitter.

Check out the full interview from InStyle's Women Of Style Awards above!

