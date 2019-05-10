EXCLUSIVE!

Kate Miller-Heidke Reveals the Advice Guy Sebastian and Dami Im Gave Her About Eurovision

Fri., May. 10, 2019

Kate Miller-Heidke, Eurovision

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

A staggering 186 million people tuned in to watch last year's Eurovision Song Contest.

For Australia's 2019 Eurovision representative Kate Miller-Heidke, thinking about that number makes her feel "slightly ill".

"It's beyond comprehension, really," the 37-year-old told E! News. "When I used to play to 12 people in a pub I'd get incredibly nervous. In a way, [Eurovision] is the same thing. I just have to try to channel that nervous energy into a productive place where I can use it for the performance."

Miller-Heidke secured her spot in the international competition after winning SBS' Eurovision–Australia Decides with her operatic pop anthem "Zero Gravity" in February.

The 14-time ARIA nominee wrote the song with her husband Keir Nuttall about her experience with post-natal depression after the birth of their son Ernie in 2016.

"The first couple of times I performed it I did feel vulnerable," Miller-Heidke told E! News. "But the beautiful thing is that I got a big response to that song, particularly from other women who had experienced a similar thing.

"I actually find it a really empowering song to sing. The end of the song really lifts off and I just go to that powerful place. It's quite exhilarating."

Kate Miller-Heidke

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

And while Miller Heidke's son has heard the song, he's not necessarily her No. 1 fan.

"[Ernie] goes around singing it sometimes," she laughed. "But generally, he's not a fan on my singing. He prefers the limelight himself."

The road to the Eurovision semi-finals in Tel Aviv, Israel, hasn't been a completely smooth one for the singer-songwriter. On Twitter on May 8, Miller-Heidke shared a photo of herself in hospital from a few weeks ago, explaining that an infected blister led to cellulitis.

The advice the Muriel's Wedding The Musical co-writer received from Eurovision alums Guy Sebastian and Dami Im seems particularly fitting now.

"They said, look, nothing can prepare you for the craziness. Just take one day at a time and look after yourself," Miller-Heidke told E! News. 

"With Eurovision, naively I had this idea that it was just about arriving and performing a song. Whereas in fact, there's all this lobbying and diplomacy and performing. Endless performing that goes along with it. They said, just pace yourself and keep focussed on the performance that really matters."

Once the Eurovision madness is over, Miller-Heidke will head back to Australia for a few gigs before she eagerly returns to the studio to record some new music.

"I can't wait. It's been five years since my last studio album," she said. "I got very diverted with Muriel's Wedding and having a baby, so I'm really looking forward to writing and singing songs for my own voice again."

Watch Miller-Heidke live in Semi-Final 1 on May 15 from 5am on SBS On Demand. 

