Kate Miller-Heidke Reveals the Advice Guy Sebastian and Dami Im Gave Her About Eurovision

And while Miller Heidke's son has heard the song, he's not necessarily her No. 1 fan.

"[Ernie] goes around singing it sometimes," she laughed. "But generally, he's not a fan on my singing. He prefers the limelight himself."

The road to the Eurovision semi-finals in Tel Aviv, Israel, hasn't been a completely smooth one for the singer-songwriter. On Twitter on May 8, Miller-Heidke shared a photo of herself in hospital from a few weeks ago, explaining that an infected blister led to cellulitis.

The advice the Muriel's Wedding The Musical co-writer received from Eurovision alums Guy Sebastian and Dami Im seems particularly fitting now.

"They said, look, nothing can prepare you for the craziness. Just take one day at a time and look after yourself," Miller-Heidke told E! News.

"With Eurovision, naively I had this idea that it was just about arriving and performing a song. Whereas in fact, there's all this lobbying and diplomacy and performing. Endless performing that goes along with it. They said, just pace yourself and keep focussed on the performance that really matters."