Cardi B Shows Off NSFW Dance Moves at Her Fashion Nova Launch

Speaking of the decision to share, Cardi told E! News, "It was important for me because I don't like lying about things."

The star noted the process can be frustrating and take several months.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, she bared her abs at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. In her interview with E! News, she rebuffed claims that she had gotten abdominal etching.

"No, no, no," Cardi retorted at the launch party. "I always had abs and I'm a very skinny person, so when they taking extra fat out and your skin is tightening more, my bones actually show more."