Hilary Duff Is Engaged! Relive Her Romance With Matthew Koma

It's official: Hilary Duff is tying the knot.

After a years-long romance, the Younger star and her longtime love, musician Matthew Koma, are engaged. The couple shared the big news on social media, Duff writing to fans, "He asked me to be his wife" along with a photo showing off a new sparkler. According to Ira Weissman, founder of The Diamond Pro, the ring features a cushion cut solitaire that appears to be around five to six carats and could be worth upwards of $200,000. Andrew Brown, CEO of WP Diamonds, estimated the jewel to be around four carats with a price tag around $100,000.

"Matthew really wanted to throw Hilary off guard and wanted it to be a complete surprise. She had no idea it was coming," a source told E! News of the proposal. "Matthew surprised Hilary one night after filming. It was just the two of them on a rooftop outside. Matthew wanted it to be meaningful, but casual because he knows Hilary wasn't dying to get engaged. She knew it was important to him and he wanted to propose to signify them being a family unit."