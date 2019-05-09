Watch the Jonas Brothers Reflect on Their Breakup in Emotional First Trailer for Chasing Happiness

The comeback is always greater than the setback.

As the Jonas Brothers prepare to launch a brand-new national tour and a new album, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas are also coming together for a very personal documentary.

In the new trailer released today, fans will get an inside look into their comeback and rise to fame as Disney stars.

At the same time, the men can't help but address the breakup that sent them on their own personal journeys.

"There were moments when I thought they'd never speak to me again," Nick shared in the must-see trailer. "Once we got past the emotional sting of it, we actually had a better relationship."