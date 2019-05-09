Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner Finally Get Their Own Wax Figures at Madame Tussauds

The remaining Kardashian-Jenner women have finally gotten immortalized in wax.

On Thursday, Madame Tussauds' New York museum unveiled figures for Kourtney Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager posted on her Instagram page on Thursday photos of the the display, which shows her sitting on a director's chair and her daughter standing beside her. Kris also shared a pic of her and her partner Corey Gamble posing behind it. In the pics, Kris wears the same outfit as her wax figure—a black sequined tuxedo blazer and matching vest, paired with black pants and pumps.

Kourtney's wax figure wears the same outfit the reality star wore at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards last June—a black, sparkling plunging, wide-leg Christian Siriano pantsuit. She had revealed on her Instagram Story in November that she was getting measured for her Madame Tussauds wax figure.