Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner Finally Get Their Own Wax Figures at Madame Tussauds

by Corinne Heller | Thu., May. 9, 2019 11:38 AM

Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Madame Tussauds, Wax Figure

Instagram / Kris Jenner

The remaining Kardashian-Jenner women have finally gotten immortalized in wax.

On Thursday, Madame Tussauds' New York museum unveiled figures for Kourtney Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager posted on her Instagram page on Thursday photos of the the display, which shows her sitting on a director's chair and her daughter standing beside her. Kris also shared a pic of her and her partner Corey Gamble posing behind it. In the pics, Kris wears the same outfit as her wax figure—a black sequined tuxedo blazer and matching vest, paired with black pants and pumps.

Kourtney's wax figure wears the same outfit the reality star wore at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards last June—a black, sparkling plunging, wide-leg Christian Siriano pantsuit. She had revealed on her Instagram Story in November that she was getting measured for her Madame Tussauds wax figure.

Photos

Celeb Wax Figures

Kourtney's sisters Kim KardashianKhloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have also received their own Madame Tussauds wax figures over the years. Kim has several of them, at Madame Tussauds in New York, Hollywood, London, and New Delhi, India!

Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Madame Tussauds, Wax Figure

Instagram / Kris Jenner

"How amazing is this!?" Kris wrote alongside the new photos, which were reposted on Madame Tussauds New York's Instagram page. "Our new wax figures at @nycwax #madametussaudsnewyork, opening Tuesday! Me, Kourtney, Kim, Kylie, Khloé and Kendall will all have our wax figures together for the first time. #DoubleTrouble #MadameTussauds @kourtneykardash @coreygamble."

