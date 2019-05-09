What Was Going on With That Awkward The Real Housewives of New York City Speech? Sonja and Dorinda Explain

by Chris Harnick | Thu., May. 9, 2019 9:13 AM

The Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Bravo

It doesn't get much more awkward than what happened on The Real Housewives of New York City with Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer.

The trio were at a charity function for survivors of sexual abuse, Ramona couldn't get the head of the organization's name right, they spoke over each other—and Bridie—repeatedly. It was a cringe-worthy moment that went viral on Twitter ahead of the episode.

"You picked up the speech right away, I thought you did a great job," Sonja told Dorinda on the RHONY after show. "I know we looked like the Three Stooges a bit, but…I think you were a saving grace if anything."

During the speech, Sonja started laughing, Ramona fumbled her words and Dorinda tried to correct the course of the sinking ship of a presentation.

"I was hoping to save her. Here's the thing: She wanted us involved in this charity, but she did she really?" Dorinda said, noting that Ramona just wanted her guest list. "At the end of the day, I see it often. It's sort of that hogging that picture thing. But in this moment, I thought I was saving her because she wasn't mentioning anything about the charity, and you can't do that. So, but I don't care."

"She should've had a teleprompter," Sonja said.

Sonja and Dorinda said they think Ramona doesn't have the right delivery for a charity of this nature, nor was she prepared for the event.

"For her, I think it was more of a social event," Dorinda said.

"She was very concerned about who was going to be there," Sonja said.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

