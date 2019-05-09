What Was Going on With That Awkward The Real Housewives of New York City Speech? Sonja and Dorinda Explain

It doesn't get much more awkward than what happened on The Real Housewives of New York City with Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer.

The trio were at a charity function for survivors of sexual abuse, Ramona couldn't get the head of the organization's name right, they spoke over each other—and Bridie—repeatedly. It was a cringe-worthy moment that went viral on Twitter ahead of the episode.

"You picked up the speech right away, I thought you did a great job," Sonja told Dorinda on the RHONY after show. "I know we looked like the Three Stooges a bit, but…I think you were a saving grace if anything."