Did Emilia Clarke Solve the Mystery of Game of Thrones' Coffee Cup?

Forget crazy theories about Bran Stark being the Night King, we're all in on the mystery of Game of Thrones' coffee cup.

In a scene in the fourth episode of the final season, an errant coffee cup could be seen next to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) while she looked over to Jon Snow (Kit Harington). The cup has since been edited out of the show.

"The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea," HBO said in a statement after the errant cup went viral.

But whose cup was it? While appearing on Conan, Liam Cunningham, Davos Seaworth on the series, brought Conan O'Brien "the cup" (it wasn't really the cup).