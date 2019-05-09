Hilary Duff Is Engaged to Matthew Koma: See Her Ring

Thu., May. 9, 2019

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Engagement, Ring

Instagram / Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff is getting married again!

The 31-year-old Younger star and singer revealed on Thursday that she and longtime partner Matthew Koma, with whom she shares 6-month-old daughter Banks, had gotten engaged.

"He asked me to be his wife♥️," she wrote on Instagram, alongside two photos of the two, with her showcasing a large diamond engagement ring.

"I asked my best friend to marry me... @hilaryduff," Koma wrote on his own Instagram page, alongside the same pics.

Neither star gave details about the proposal but they did geo-tag their posts "New York, New York."

This will mark the second marriage for Duff, who in 2016 finalized a divorce from hockey player Mike Comrie after six years of marriage. The two share a 7-year-old son, Luca.

Photos

Hilary Duff's Pregnancy Style

Duff and Koma, a 31-year-old musician, had dated for a few months before calling it quits in March 2017. She went on to briefly date Ely Sandvik before getting back together with Koma later that year.

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Engagement, Ring

Instagram / Hilary Duff

"Timing is such a big deal...third time's a charm!" Duff said on The Talk that December.

Hilary Duff, Banks, Luca, Matthew Koma

Instagram

Congrats to the happy couple on their engagement!

