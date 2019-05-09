Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate Trailer Will Fill Your Heart With So Much Nostalgia

Netflix
by Chris Harnick | Thu., May. 9, 2019 6:02 AM
Netflix
Get ready to laugh. Netflix's Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate pays homage to the iconic series, Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, and it's assembled an A-list cast of stars to honor the beloved show.
In addition to featuring original cast member Lily Tomlin, who will revive her classic Edith Ann and Ernestine characters, the special features original cast member Ruth Buzzi, Billy Crystal, Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, Chelsea Handler, Neil Patrick Harris, Taye Diggs, Michael Douglas, Jay Leno, Rita Moreno, Rita Wilson, original cast member JoAnne Worley, Maria Bamford, Margaret Cho, Ron Funches, Nikki Glaser, Lisa Ann Walter, Mary McCormack, Bobby Moynihan, Cheri Oteri, Rob Riggle, Jeff Ross, J.B. Smoove, Tony Hale, Jon Lovitz, Natasha Leggero, Kenya Barris, Michael Rapaport, Jameela Jamil and more.
In the trailer below, get a sneak peek at the tribute that was filmed at The Dolby Theater. NPH says it best: "This is going to be one hell of a party."
In the words of, well, a lot of guest stars including Richard Nixon and Leonard Nimoy, "Sock it to me!"
Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate drops on Tuesday, May 14 on Netflix.
