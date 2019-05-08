Haley Gives Birth in Modern Family Season Finale

Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) are now grandparents! And Jay's (Ed O'Neill) a great grandpa! And if you call Gloria (Sofia Vergara) a great-grandma she will probably kill you, but still.

Haley (Sarah Hyland) had her twins in the Modern Family season finale, which spent most of its time revisiting the past year as everyone celebrated their birthdays.

We started with Phil, who decided on his 50th birthday that by the time he turned 51, he wanted to learn how to play the piano and speak Spanish, and we saw his progress on all the other birthdays.