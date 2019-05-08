90 Day Fiance’s Kalani Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., May. 8, 2019 7:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kalani, Asuelu, 90 Day Fianc&amp;eacute;

kalanikalanikalani via Instagram

It's a party of four for this 90 Day Fiancé family!

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa are parents-of-two, as the TLC reality TV stars announced the birth of her second child, a baby boy named Kennedy, whom they named after Faagata's father.

The famous couple welcomed their little bundle of joy on May 7, and they couldn't be happier about the new addition to their family. In fact, the reality TV star shared a behind-the-scenes vlog of her newborn on YouTube and Instagram.

"Our baby was worth the constractions," Faagata shared on Instagram, alongside a short clip of her in the hospital. In the vlog, the family wrote in their description, "He's finally here! I labored at home from 11 PM (5-6-19) to 6:30 AM. We arrived at the hospital at 6:40 AM (5-7-19) and he was born at 9:11 AM."

The caption continued, "Thank you to the supportive and sweet staff who helped me through another medicine free birth!"

Photos

90 Day Fiancé Couples: Who's Still Together?

Earlier this year, the TLC star announced she and her husband were expecting another little nugget on Instagram. "We're having another boy," she revealed. "I'm now 24 weeks and due at the end of April."

Since first sharing the baby news in early January, Kalani invited her followers to experience her not-so-easy pregnancy journey. Back in March, the reality TV personality admitted that she wasn't "doing very well."

"I haven't done many pregnancy updates because I haven't been doing very well both mentally and physically," she captioned her social media post. "I'm so thankful that my mom's in town for a while so I can have a break and finally start nesting. I'm fortunate to have such strong women in my life who help me when I'm struggling."

This is the second boy for the 90 Day Fiancé couple, who welcomed their first child, Oliver, last January.

A few weeks after sharing the baby news, the pair  celebrated their son's first birthday and went all out for the special occasion. The family enjoyed a fun-filled day together that included a lunch and a trip to what looked like a farm. Asuelu also performed a memorable Siva Samoa dance with his nieces, nephews and 1-year-old son.

Fans of TLC's reality TV series will recall the pair got married on the hit show, 90 Day Fiancé. They wed in September 2018 on a boat in California. 

Congrats to the Kalani and Asuelu on the new addition to their family!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Babies , 90 Day Fiancé , Moms , Celebrities , Reality TV , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards Says She's Letting ''Bygones be Bygones'' With Brandi Glanville

Jenelle Evans, David Eason

Jenelle Evans Reveals David Eason's ''Supportive'' Advice for Her After Teen Mom Firing

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Is Coming Back With an Interactive Special on Netflix

Kim Kardashian West, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Dishes on Her Met Gala Look

Luann de Lesseps

RHONY Star Luann de Lesseps Will Ride her Cabaret High Horse All the Way Thank You Very Much

Winnie Harlow & "E! News" Get Ready for 2019 Met Gala

Get Kim Kardashian's 2019 Met Gala Hairstyle

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.