These ''Racy'' Behind the Scenes Photos From Bridesmaids Will Have You Begging for a Sequel

Apatow Productions
by Cydney Contreras | Wed., May. 8, 2019 4:05 PM
Apatow Productions
Rebel Wilson's latest Instagram post is having everyone begging for a Bridesmaids sequel.
As fans of the Aussie will remember, she played one of Kristen Wiig's peculiar neighbors in the classic 2011 comedy. Her scene was probably one of the most hilarious ones, but, unsurprisingly, the behind-the-scenes moments were just as funny as the onscreen ones. In Wilson's latest Instagram post, she is revealing the shenanigans that she, Kristen, Rose Byrne, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy and Ellie Kempergot up to in between filming scenes.
Turns out, one of Rebel's beloved memories of her time with the cast was when they went to a strip club. "Okay this post is a bit racy - was just going through some old photos and found these from the night Kristen Wiig took the girls from BRIDESMAIDS to a strip club for cast bonding," she shares.
Based off the photos, it appears the women took a party bus, where they sipped on champagne on their way to the venue. Once they arrived at their destination, Maya got a lap dance from a tanned dancer. Meanwhile a shocked-looking Ellie watched as one man danced provocatively. The photos truly speak for themselves.
The strip club visit appears to be particularly special to Rebel since it took place during her first film job in America. "All these ladies are so talented and were so welcoming to me on my first film job in America! Lots of love to them all," she captioned the photo.
While the expedition appears to be a fond memory of Rebels, it seems like reality star Abby Lee Miller would've gone on a bonding trip elsewhere. Miller commented, "That was kind of a scary strip club! I don't think I'd want to see that long haired guy up close and personal!"
As they say: to each their own.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
Mugs, Boots, Teddy Bears, Oh My! The Over-the-Top Memorabilia for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby
Olivia Culpo Reflects on Danny Amendola Cheating Scandal as She Poses Topless for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?