Where Does Shadowhunters Rank Among TV's Best and Worst Series Finales?

by Lauren Piester | Wed., May. 8, 2019 3:59 PM
Shadowhunters has officially come to an end.
The Freeform series ended after three seasons and 55 episodes on Monday with everything a good series finale truly needs: a wedding, a first kiss, a major death, a battle win, a time jump, a sacrifice, and a bit of hope. Clary's shadowhunter memories had been erased, but clearly not completely, because she could see and recognize Jace, who had been looking after her.
It was a bittersweet conclusion to the series after a devastating cancellation, but it was also basically a two and a half-hour movie that wrapped up the series in what felt like a pretty satisfying way. (That Malec wedding though...just a delight.)
But that's just us. It's time to find out what you thought.
After the finale, we asked you to vote on whether you loved or hated the episode, and then we ranked the episode alongside other series finales that viewers have voted on. In our poll, 66.06% of you said you loved it, which is pretty good! Definitely in the upper quadrant of series finales!
If you'll scroll on down, you'll be able to find out exactly where Shadowhunters ranks among the other series finales that E! News readers have voted on.
HBO
Loved It: 30.9 percent
Loathed It: 69.1 percent
CBS
Loved It: 31.3 percent
Loathed It: 68.7 percent
Randy Tepper/Showtime
Loved It: 33.42 percent
Loathed It: 66.88 percent
HBO
Loved It: 34.01 percent
Loathed It: 65.99 percent
Ron P. Jaffe/Fox
Loved It: 36.87 percent
Loathed It: 63.13 percent
NBC
Loved It: 42.63 percent
Loathed It: 57.37 percent
Michael Desmond/SHOWTIME
Loved It: 43.49 percent
Loathed It: 56.61 percent
ABC/Mario Perez
Loved It: 46.13%
Loathed It: 53.87%
FX
Loved It: 46.49 percent
Loathed It: 53.51 percent
Greg Gayne/FOX
Loved It: 51.02 percent
Loathed It: 48.98 percent
The WB
Loved It: 51.09 percent
Loathed It: 48.91 percent
HBO
Loved It: 51.27 percent
Loathed It: 48.73 percent
Ron Tom/ABC
Loved It: 51.80 percent
Loathed It: 48.20 percent
HBO
Loved It: 23.8 percent
Loathed It: 24.5 percent
Thought it was just OK: 51.8 percent
FOX
Loved It: 52.08 percent
Loathed It: 47.92 percent
ABC
Loved It: 53.11 percent
Loathed It: 46.89 percent
HBO
Loved It: 53.60 percent
Loathed It: 46.40 percent
ABC
Loved It: 54.1 percent
Loathed It: 45.9 percent
Giovanni Rufino/The CW
Loved It: 54.16 percent
Loathed It: 45.84 percent
Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc
Loved It: 55 percent
Loathed It: 45 percent
Freeform
Loved It: 55.3 percent
Loathed It: 44.7 percent
CW
Loved It: 59.62 percent
Loathed It: 40.38 percent
Fox
Loved It: 60.41 percent
Loathed It: 39.59 percent
CW
Loved It: 63.14 percent
Hated It: 36.86 percent
AMC
Loved It: 63.6 percent
Loathed It: 36.4 percent
ABC
Loved It: 63.82 percent
Loathed It: 36.18 percent
HBO
Loved It: 64.28 percent
Loathed It: 35.72 percent
Art Streiber/NBC
Loved It: 64.59 percent
Loathed It: 35.41 percent
Fox
Loved It: 65.38 percent
Loathed It: 34.62 percent
Freeform
Loved It: 66.06%
Loathed It: 33.94%
Fox
Loved It: 69.31%
Loathed It: 30.69%
The CW
Loved It: 73.7%
Hated It: 26.3%
Chris Haston/NBC
Loved It: 73.97 percent
Loathed It: 26.03 percent
The WB
Loved It: 74.48 percent
Loathed It: 25.52 percent
ABC
Loved It: 76.9 percent
Loathed It: 23.1 percent
Prashant Gupta/FX
Loved It: 78.7 percent
Loathed It: 21.3 percent
MTV
Loved It: 79.8 percent
Loathed It: 20.2 percent
HBO
Loved It: 80.06 percent
Loathed It: 19.94 percent
NBC
Loved it: 84.91%
Loathed it: 15.09%
Matthew Peyton/Comedy Central
Loved It: 85.05 percent
Loathed It: 14.95 percent
Fox
Loved It: 86.7 percent
Loathed It: 13.3 percent
NBC
Loved It: 86.90 percent
Loathed It: 13.10 percent
Brian Bowen Smith/FOX
Loved It: 89.1 percent
Loathed It: 10.9 percent
CBS
Loved It: 92.12%
Loathed It: 7.88%
Ursula Coyote/AMC
Loved It: 94.38 percent
Loathed It: 5.62 percent
NBC
Loved It: 94.6 percent
Loathed It: 5.4 percent
Joe Pugliese/NBC
Loved It: 95 percent
Loathed it: 5 percent
Shadowhunters aired on Freeform.
