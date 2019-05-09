Score Up to 75% Off at This Kate Spade Flash Sale

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., May. 9, 2019 3:00 AM

E-Comm: Flash Kate Spade Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Kate Spade is one of our favorite lifestyle brands for obvious reasons. Among those reasons is the biggest of all: Everything with that little spade logo somehow strikes the right balance between cute and chic. The sassy sayings, the bold colors and the whimsical themes could easily come across as too much, but that's simply not the Kate Spade way. The brand makes everything fun feel elevated. It's really the ideal girly brand for all age groups, too. From purses to home stuff to clothes, we don't mind spending a little extra here. 

And when Nordstrom Rack has a Kate Spade flash sale? We are on it. Hurry though, this one only lasts until 8 a.m. PST on May 10. 

E-Comm: Flash Kate Spade Sale

Kate Spade New York Glenn Sky High Platform Sandal

These sunny yellow platforms will look extra sweet with all your spring dresses. 

SHOP NOW: $268 $149.97 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Flash Kate Spade Sale

Kate Spade New York Hayes Street Arla Camera Crossbody bBag

How much do you want to wear the heck out of this cute red little bag?

SHOP NOW: $258 $129.97 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Flash Kate Spade Sale

Kate Spade New York 16oz. Thermal Mug

This sassy coffee cup speaks the truth. 

SHOP NOW: $18 $12.97 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Flash Kate Spade Sale

Kate Spade New York 56mm Cat Eye Sunglasses

Cat eye sunnies are always a good investment—especially at this price. 

SHOP NOW: $98 $59.97 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Flash Kate Spade Sale

Kate Spade New York Hello Address Book

We can't think of a more chic way to keep track of all your contacts.

SHOP NOW: $25 $17.97 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Flash Kate Spade Sale

Kate Spade New York Crab Passport Holder

Step up your passport game with this cheeky crab cover.

SHOP NOW: $98 $49.97

E-Comm: Flash Kate Spade Sale

Kate Spade New York Embellished Enamel Flower Key-Chain

Anyone we know would be happy to get this embellished flower key chain as a gift. 

SHOP NOW: $68 $34.97 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Flash Kate Spade Sale

Kate Spade New York Two of a Kind Glass, Set of 2

Don't know what to get your couple friends for an anniversary or just because? This glass set is too cute!

SHOP NOW: $50 $29.97 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Flash Kate Spade Sale

Kate Spade New York Heavy Metals Wave Bangle

A sparkly bangle is one accessory that's sure to be a hit with everyone. 

SHOP NOW: $48 $24.97 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Flash Kate Spade Sale

Kate Spade New York Cameron Street Lalena Leather Card Case

Upgrading your card case to a classic black option is always a good idea. 

SHOP NOW: $68 $34.97 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Flash Kate Spade Sale

Kate Spade New York Yours Truly CZ Pave Heart Linear Earrings

Dress up any outfit by simply adding these glam drop earrings. 

SHOP NOW: $68 $32.97 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Flash Kate Spade Sale

Kate Spade New York Cameron Street Small Hayden Leather Satchel

This posh bag goes just as well with jeans as it does a fancy dress. 

SHOP NOW: $298 $149.97 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Flash Kate Spade Sale

Kate Spade New York Caliana Stripe Slide Sandal

Say hello to your new favorite spring sandals. 

SHOP NOW: $138 $69.97 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Flash Kate Spade Sale

Kate Spade New York Crystal Gardens Large Stud Earrings

These crystal studs are just dramatic enough. 

SHOP NOW: $78 $37.97 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Flash Kate Spade Sale

Kate Spade New York Hopkins Street Gabriele Leather Crossbody Bag

We've never met a leather crossbody we didn't love. 

SHOP NOW: $198 $49.99 at Nordstrom Rack

