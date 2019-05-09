Score Up to 75% Off at This Kate Spade Flash Sale

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., May. 9, 2019 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Kate Spade is one of our favorite lifestyle brands for obvious reasons. Among those reasons is the biggest of all: Everything with that little spade logo somehow strikes the right balance between cute and chic. The sassy sayings, the bold colors and the whimsical themes could easily come across as too much, but that's simply not the Kate Spade way. The brand makes everything fun feel elevated. It's really the ideal girly brand for all age groups, too. From purses to home stuff to clothes, we don't mind spending a little extra here.
And when Nordstrom Rack has a Kate Spade flash sale? We are on it. Hurry though, this one only lasts until 8 a.m. PST on May 10.
These sunny yellow platforms will look extra sweet with all your spring dresses.
How much do you want to wear the heck out of this cute red little bag?
This sassy coffee cup speaks the truth.
Article continues below
Cat eye sunnies are always a good investment—especially at this price.
We can't think of a more chic way to keep track of all your contacts.
Step up your passport game with this cheeky crab cover.
Article continues below
Anyone we know would be happy to get this embellished flower key chain as a gift.
Don't know what to get your couple friends for an anniversary or just because? This glass set is too cute!
A sparkly
bangle is one accessory that's sure to be a hit with everyone.
Article continues below
Upgrading your card case to a classic black option is always a good idea.
Dress up any outfit by simply adding these glam drop earrings.
This posh bag goes just as well with jeans as it does a fancy dress.
Article continues below
Say hello to your new favorite spring sandals.
These crystal studs are just dramatic enough.
We've never met a leather crossbody we didn't love.
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?