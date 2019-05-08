Riverdale's KJ Apa Joins the Fun With the Royal Baby Archie Memes

Wed., May. 8, 2019

It's not every day you share the same name as a royal!

On Wednesday morning, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made the world stop when they introduced the royal baby. If that weren't exciting enough, the famous couple also revealed the name of their little nugget, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Naturally, the internet went wild over the baby's name, including Netflix stars KJ Apa and Kiernan Shipka.

Let us explain: Fans of the hit CW show and comic books joked online that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex must love Riverdale, considering their baby's name choice. After all, the series' main character is Archibald "Archie" Andrews and is famous for his red hair. So it was only a matter of time before Apa, who plays Archie, joined in on the fun.

"me & the royal baby," the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress captioned her Instagram post, alongside a selfie with the Riverdale star. "congrats meghan & harry!"

In addition to Shipka's Instagram post, Netflix took to social media to poke a little fun.

"and y'all thought you were the biggest Riverdale stans," Netflix captioned their post, alongside a photo of Meghan, Harry and Archie, except they Photoshopped KJ's face onto the royal baby's. "Welcome royal baby Archie, earl of Riverdale."

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Jokes aside, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared sweet tidbits about their son during his royal debut. 

"It's magic. It's pretty amazing," Markle told the press, wearing a white sleeveless trench dress by London-based British designer Grace Wales Bonner. "I mean I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy."

She continued, "He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm...and he's just been a dream, so it's been a special couple days."

Prince Harry later chimed in and quipped, "He's already got a little bit of facial hair as well. Wonderful."

Congrats to the royal couple on the new addition to their family! And as for KJ, we hope he shares more hilarious content.

