You'll Never Believe How Meghan Markle's Sister Samantha Reacted to Baby Archie's Birth

Well, this was royally unexpected.

Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister Samantha Markle has slammed the Duchess for being insincere, proclaimed she is "incredibly rude," and even compared her to Cruella de Vil. But now, following the birth of Meghan's son with Prince Harry, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Samantha is, well, uh, offering her well wishes. (We're caught off guard, too.)

"Well, I love it," the 54-year-old told DailyMailTV. "Family is family. What I think is incredible is that it's a great moment historically and although the adults have a lot of water under the bridge, I would really like to see everyone reach out. We've extended the olive branch and now it is Meghan's turn."