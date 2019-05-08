This Photo of Kathie Lee Gifford Meeting Hoda Kotb's Baby Girl Will Warm Your Heart

They may no longer share a TV table, but Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb always have a seat for each other. 

The beloved former Today co-hosts proved that yet again when Kotb shared a heartwarming photo of Gifford holding her newborn daughter, Hope Catherine, in her kitchen with 2-year-old big sister Haley Joy very close by. 

"Lookie who came to say hi!!!" Kotb captioned the adorable photo on Instagram. "Xoxo @kathielgifford love you kath xx."

It was just last month Kotb surprised her colleagues and fans around the world with the news that she had adopted her second child

"It's a girl!" Kotb said as she broke the news live on air via telephone. "Man, I'm so happy she's here."

Recalling the moment she was handed her baby, Kotb said, "My God, my heart just grew...I can't believe it's happening, y'all."

Two years ago, Kotb surprised her Today family when she shared the happy news she had become a mom to little Haley. 

As for her very supportive friend Gifford, while she's since left her post at Today, there's no doubt she'll always be there for Kotb and her two precious daughters. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

 

