Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Baby Boy’s Name Revealed: Meet Archie Harrison

by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 8, 2019 8:47 AM
Introducing baby Archie!
Prince Harry and Meghan Marklerevealed the name of their newborn son in their first official press conference as a family of three on Wednesday, May 8.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor," they wrote on their Instagram page, alongside a photo of the three with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband Prince Philip.
"This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle," the post read. "The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess' mother were also present for this special occasion."
Harry's father Prince Charles is currently on a tour of Germany with wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, while Prince William and wife Kate Middleton are visiting North Wales on Wednesday.
Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal
At the photo call, Meghan told journalists, "It's magic. It's pretty amazing. I mean, I have the two best guys in the world. So, I'm really happy."
Harry said "parenting is amazing."
"We're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up," he told the press.
Shortly after the royal baby's birth was announced, Harry spoke out about his son at Windsor Castle.
"I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning, a very healthy baby boy," Harry said. "Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody."
The couple, who tied the knot almost a year ago on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, welcomed their baby boy on Monday, May 6. They appeared with him for the first time at a press photo call at Windsor castle on Wednesday.
At the time, Harry added that they were "still thinking" about baby names.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
"The baby's a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it, but um yeah we're still, that's that's the next bit," Harry shared. "But for us I think we'll be seeing you guys in probably two days time as planned as a family to be able to share it with you guys so that everyone can see the baby."
Meghan's pregnancy was first announced in October, shortly after arriving to Australia with her husband.
"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," Kensington Palace said in a statement. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
In celebration of her first child's arrival, Meghan secretly flew to New York City in February for a baby shower with her closest pals.
Amal Clooney, Gayle King and the Duchess of Sussex's best friend, Jessica Mulroney, were all in attendance at the bash at The Mark hotel in NYC. Meghan's close pals Markus Anderson and designer Misha Nonoo were also at the celebratory event.
During her trip to the Big Apple, Meghan was also spotted spending time with former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, with the duo grabbing lunch together in the city. Meghan later grabbed dinner with BFFs Serena Williams, Mulroney and Anderson at the Polo Bar restaurant.
Around mid-March, the Duchess of Sussex began to wrap up her final royal engagements before the baby's arrival. Meghan was in attendance, along with the royal family, at Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. Days later, Meghan and Harry were also spotted attending the christening of Zara Tindall's youngest daughter, Lena Elizabeth Tindall.
Ahead of the baby's arrival, Meghan's pals gushed over the parents-to-be.
"I think it goes without saying, she's incredible," Abigail Spencer recently shared with E! News' Zuri Hall. "She's incredible and that baby is so lucky to have them as their parents."
Serena Williams also recently assured E! News that her pal Meghan will be "the best mom."
Congratulations to the couple on the arrival of their baby!
