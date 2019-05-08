What Kate, William and Other Royals Were Doing When Meghan and Harry Debuted Baby Sussex

A female fan also gave her a huge teddy bear wearing a "Baby Sussex" T-shirt to give to Harry and Meghan's baby, telling her, "Congratulations, this is for your new grandchild." Camilla thanked the woman as she shook hands with more well-wishers.

A day earlier, Charles and Camilla traveled to Berlin, where hundreds of fans also congratulated them on the birth of their new grandchild, the Prince of Wales' fourth.

Replying to one comment of "Congratulations," Charles said, "Thank you, I'm collecting a rather large number of them."

When asked if he has seen the baby, he said, "Not yet. How many grandchildren have you got? None yet? Just you wait."

"We couldn't be more delighted at the news and we're looking forward to meeting the baby when we return," he added during the visit.

Charles and Camilla also received baby gifts in Berlin; He was given a teddy bear, while his wife received a onesie decorated with Germany art and the words "It's a boy."

"As soon as we return, I will deliver it to them, direct from Germany," she said. "I'm sure they will be thrilled."