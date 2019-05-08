Hilary Duff Gets Powerfully Real About Her Decision to Stop Breastfeeding

Hilary Duffis once again keeping it real.

Typically forthcoming about the unpredictable road of motherhood, the actress did not surprise when she took to social media with an in-depth announcement: she had decided to stop breastfeeding her 6-month-old daughter, Banks.

"Last week was my last week nursing Ban," she shared with more than 11 million Instagram followers. "I am a working mom of two. My goal was to get my little girl to six months and then decide if I (and her of course) wanted to keep going. Let me tell you. Pumping at work sucks. I had zero down time and am usually pumping in a hair and make up trailer while four hands work to get me ready for the next scene with lots of other people around."

Duff continued, "Even if I had the luxury to be in my own room, it's not even considered a 'break' because you have to sit upright for the milk to flow into the bottles! Plus you are having your damn nipples tugged at by an aggressive machine that makes an annoying sound, that echoes through your head day and night (I swear that machine and I had many conversations at midnight and 3 am)! Ttttthen having to find someplace to sterilize bottles and keep your milk cold."