Comparing Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Princess Diana's Baby Debut Outfits

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to Prince George on July 22, 2013 and appeared with the new prince not long after in a short-sleeve light blue Jenny Packham dress with white polka dots. She paired it with white espadrilles. Prince William opted for the same color scheme and wore navy blue pants and a light blue shirt.

Kate's look bore a striking resemblance to Princess Diana when she and Prince Charles introduced Prince William into the world on June 22, 1982. Diana, too, wore polka dots. She had on a long-sleeve and calf-length green flowy dress with white polka dots.

Prince William even echoed something that was said about him at his christening when he and Kate presented Prince George to the world. The Queen Mother—Queen Elizabeth II's mother—said when William cried, "He certainly has a good pair of lungs."

The man second in line to the throne joked on the steps of the Lindo Wing, "He's got a good pair of lungs on him, that's for sure. He's a big boy, he's quite heavy."