Everything You Need to Know About MBFWA 2019: Dates, Designers and More

by Winsome Walker | Wed., May. 8, 2019 12:51 AM

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia

Walk, walk fashion baby.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia is just around the corner.

The country's biggest and brightest designers will showcase their resort 2020 collections from May 12 in Sydney.

Expect to see all your fave labels, from Aje to alice McCALL, plus plenty of celebrities front row and more street style than you can poke an iPhone camera at.

Read on for everything you need to know ahead of Sydney's most stylish week!

When is MBFWA?
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia runs from May 12-18, 2019.

Aje to Open Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

Where is it?
Most of the action takes place at Sydney's Carriageworks. A number of labels—including Mercedes-Benz Presents designer Aje—will show their collections at incredible offsite locations.

Which designers are showing?
Expect major style inspiration from Bec + Bridge, Aje, P.E. Nation, Tigerlilly, Matteau, Jonathan Simkhai, Bassike, Hansen & Gretel, alice McCALL, We Are Kindred, Bondi Born, Mariam Seddiq, Anna Quan, Lee Mathews, Leo & Lin, Thurley, Double Rainbouu, Justin Cassin, Albus Lumen, Aqua Blu, Ten Pieces, Pared Eyewear, Carla Zampatti.

How Can You Take Part?
You don't need to be an industry insider to sit front and centre at Carriageworks. The annual Mercedes-Benz Fashion Weekend Edition, which runs from May 17-18, gives you an inside look at some of the biggest names from the MBFWA program. Catch Aje's opening night show on Friday, runways across the weekend (Runway 2 is presented by E!) and P.E. Nation's closing night on Saturday. Plus, there's two inspiring Weekend Edition workshops presented by E!. You can buy tickets here.

E! is an official partner of MBFWA.

