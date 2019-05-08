Everything You Need to Know About MBFWA 2019: Dates, Designers and More

Walk, walk fashion baby.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia is just around the corner.

The country's biggest and brightest designers will showcase their resort 2020 collections from May 12 in Sydney.

Expect to see all your fave labels, from Aje to alice McCALL, plus plenty of celebrities front row and more street style than you can poke an iPhone camera at.

Read on for everything you need to know ahead of Sydney's most stylish week!

When is MBFWA?

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia runs from May 12-18, 2019.