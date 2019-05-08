10 Trendy Shoes We're Currently Craving

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., May. 8, 2019 3:00 AM
You know what they say: The shoes make or break the outfit.
What footwear you choose to sport for the day highly depends on what you're wearing and doing, but it helps if your footwear is versatile. But, make no mistake; versatile does not have to mean boring. As you know, we're all about following the trends over here, so what kind of friends would we be if we didn't share our top favorite shoe trends of the season?
Like we said, we're here to help, so from Vans to Birkenstocks, here are the shoes we can't do without right now!
These classic slip-ons are the ultimate cool girl style staple (bonus: they're actually unisex).
Birkenstocks are back and we don't mind a metallic stone print, either.
Chucks have never really went out of style and these easy to slide on ones look cute with all your spring dresses.
A wedge that's comfy and chic? We'll take one in each color.
These sweet white shoes just feel girlier than your average sneaker, don't they?
Birkenstocks, but make it fashion.
This suede sneaker comes in multiple colors, so naturally we want 'em all.
We see these pairing perfectly with any all outfits this spring.
To the grocery store or to the pool, these slides could not be more trendy.
Have we mentioned how much we're eyeing Birkenstocks this season?
