Mother's Day Beauty Gift Guide: Celebrity Makeup Artists Reveal Their Must-Haves

It's a beautiful day to celebrate mom!

The countdown is officially on for Mother's Day 2019 and if you're like the majority of Americans, chances are you still need a fabulous gift to make Sunday extra special.

Lucky for you, E! News is here to help with a fabulous gift guide.

We were able to chat with some of Hollywood's most talented makeup artists and ask them to share a beauty product that would make a fantastic gift for the mother figure in your life.

With their experience on countless photo shoots and red carpets, these glam squad members know a thing or two about products that will make ladies look and feel their absolute best.