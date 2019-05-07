CMT Music Awards 2019 Nominations: See the Complete List

The nominations for the 2019 CMT Music Awards are finally here!

CMT revealed this year's nominees on Tuesday. Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne and Zac Brown Band are among this year's top contenders with three nods each. Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs and Dan + Shay follow closely behind with two nods each.

There are also a few first-time nominees in the group, including Boys II Men, Gladys Knight and Shawn Mendes.

Video of the Year will be an especially competitive category as 14 acts are currently in the running for the coveted trophy.

Little Big Town will be hosting Nashville's biggest party for the second year in a row. It will certainly be an epic night for the artists. They're also in the running for Group Video of the Year for their hit "Summer Fever."

The award show will be broadcast live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. But for now, here's the full list of nominees: