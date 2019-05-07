Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles Reunite at 2019 Met Gala: All the Possible Celebrity Ex Run-Ins

Manhattan might be the Big Apple, but as some Met Gala guests may have learned on Monday night, it really is a small world.

As is always the case with one of fashion's biggest nights, the annual gala attracts stars from every corner of Hollywood, from runway pros to tech entrepreneurs, acclaimed designers and musical mavens—and typically even an ex or two.

Such was the case this Monday night when the stars aligned inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, including for this year's co-chair Harry Styles and his rumored ex Kendall Jenner, who were spotted chatting at the ball.

Judging by the photo, there was no shortage of smiles between the reality star and singer. As fans may recall, the two fueled romance rumors on and off for years with dinners and vacationing together and seemingly have kept up a friendship since.