7 Amazing Fragrances to Spoil Mum With This Mother’s Day

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Tue., May. 7, 2019 6:00 PM

E! Online and Chemist Warehouse

Mother's Day

Picking the perfect Mother's Day gift is a surefire way to become the favourite child in any family.

If you've exhausted the classic list of presents like pyjamas, candles and chocolates, finding a special fragrance could be the way to make her day.

Whether your mum loves fresh and floral scents or perfumes with spicy or woody notes, there's no shortage of fragrances to impress her. Thanks to Chemist Warehouse, we've rounded up seven scents to buy this Mother's Day that you might just want to steal for yourself.

If She Loves Flowers

Want to spoil your mum with flowers that will actually last longer than a week? Try Oscar De La Renta's Bella Blanca Eau de Parfum. She'll love the notes of freesia and jasmine sambac, plus the beautiful bottle is a total bonus, $59.99.

If She’s Celeb-Obsessed

Follow in SJP's stylish footsteps by treating mum to the Lovely by Sarah Jessica Parker Eau de Parfum Spray, $29.99.

If She’s Sporty

For the sporty or outdoorsy mum, make her day with the Burberry London for Women Eau de Parfum, $49.99.

If She Loves Minimalism

Calvin Klein's CK One will appeal to fans of clean, tangy scents and minimalist packaging. And since it's a unisex fragrance, you can even buy one for dad when Father's Day rolls around, $32.99.

If She’s Fashion-Forward

Score some major brownie points with Gucci's Bloom Eau De Parfum. The scent is designed to evoke a garden of flowers, with notes of jasmine bud, tuberose and Rangoon creeper, $149.99.

If She’s Indecisive

Can't choose just one fragrance for mum? Try all four in this Marc Jacobs Mini Set, $49.99.

If She Has Classic Taste

When it comes to classic fragrances, you can't beat Chanel (even if Coco Chanel did go a bit overboard by proclaiming "a woman who doesn't wear perfume has no future"). Surprise your mum with Chanel Gabrielle Eau De Parfum Spray, $174.

