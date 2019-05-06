Nina Dobrev Spills Secrets on Her Jaw-Dropping Bustier Met Gala Dress

Nina Dobrev stole the show at the 2019 Met Gala!

The Fam actress turned heads as she walked the star-studded pink carpet alongside Zac Posen at the fashion event, held in New York City on the first Monday in May. For this year's Met Gala, Dobrev wore a custom Zac Posen x GE Additive x Protolabs bustier. The bustier is a clear printed dress with a four-piece assembly for custom fit. The interior was designed to match the star's 3D recreation.

The printing and finish of Dobrev's bustier took over 200 hours and was printed at Protolabs' 3D printing facility in Germany.