Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Bring the Power to the 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scotthave done it again.

The parents of 15-month-old Stormi Webster arrived at the 2019 Met Gala looking as powerful as ever. Kylie wore a sheer lavender dress with matching feather sleeves on the carpet and matched her sister Kylie Jenner, who went with a similar look but in orange. Kylie even dyed her hair purple for the event in order to perfectly match her dress. The Astroworld rapper wore a brown suit with black trim and leather gloves. The suit also had a leather harness on it.

Kylie and Kendall briefly chatted with E! News on the carpet before heading inside and couldn't contain their excitement about what the evening has in store. Kendall explained that she and her sister came up with their look "together."

She told us, "We decided together on it and came up with a fun vibe with Donatella [Versace]. We're happy with it and we went for it."

Kylie and Travis invaded Kendall's interview with E! News and they loved every second.