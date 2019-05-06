Justin Bieber Reveals His Pet Name for Hailey Bieber While Reacting to Her 2019 Met Gala Look

In the words of Justin Bieber, looking good, "Goo Goo!"

The pop star had some heartfelt words of encouragement for Hailey Bieber, who attended the 2019 Met Gala this year without her typical plus-one.

"Stunning," Justin gushed on Instagram Stories soon after his wife walked the pink carpet, while also revealing what we can only guess is new nick name for the supermodel.

Drumroll, please... "Goo Goo!"

It's hard to say how Hailey's private moniker originated between the two lovebirds, but we give the Biebs A+ for creativity!

As for Hailey, she appeared simply unbothered by the fact that she had to roll solo to the star-studded affair. In fact, the 22-year-old arrived with designer Alexander Wang, who created his muse's elegant, baby pink gown.