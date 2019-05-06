Kacey Musgraves Is a Life-Size Barbie at the 2019 Met Gala

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., May. 6, 2019 5:12 PM
Kacey Musgraves is living in a Barbie world and we can confirm life in plastic is fantastic.
The country singer mastered the Met Gala's "camp" theme with a full-blown Barbie makeover. From head to toe, Kacey oozed camp in a platinum-blonde wig, flowing pink leather jacket and dramatic fur shawl. Her lipstick perfectly matched the entire ensemble, while she complimented the shocking look with a silver heel. The final touch that really pulled together the entire look was the pink blow dryer that doubled as a purse.
Throughout the first Monday of May, the "Velvet Elvis" singer teased her doll look on her Instagram Story. She started by dropping pics of Barbie's pink sunnies, then asked her fans which of the tiny shoes she should wear. For the final reveal, she showed the Barbie doll that inspired the look. It turns out that the collector edition Moschino doll was the pièce de résistance.
While the outfit itself was enough to stop traffic, her entrance to the ball was what put the icing on top of the cake. In a moment that no one will ever forget, Kacey made her grand arrival in a neon pink convertible. She ditched the long leather shirt so that she could sit comfortably on top of the back of the convertible as fans roared with delight.
It's safe to say that our wigs have been snatched!
