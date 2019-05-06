Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Dripping in Diamonds at 2019 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 6, 2019 5:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Met Gala 2019

Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are turning heads at the 2019 Met Gala!

The newly-engaged couple has arrived to the annual fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday evening. It's an extra exciting night for the superstar duo, who are on the committee for this year's Met Gala, which is themed "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

J.Lo exuded glitz and glamour in head-to-toe silver sparkles. It goes without saying, but the Versace ensemble hugged the superstar's curves in all the right places! She even wore a purple sapphire and diamond necklace by Harry Winston, which clocked in at a staggering 129.48 carats. 

A-Rod complemented his leading lady by matching his lilac tuxedo jacket to her frosty eyeshadow, beaded skirt and massive pendant. As for the former MLB pro's accessories, Harry Winston lent the star an 18-carat white gold timepiece and diamond shirt studs. 

It was recently announced that Lopez and Rodriguez had joined the committee, along with fellow A-list stars like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper.

Photos

The Best Met Gala Looks Ever

For this year's event on the first Monday in May, Lady GagaHarry StylesSerena Williams and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele are the co-chairs alongside Anna Wintour.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, 2017 Met Gala, Couples

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

The Met Gala is a special event for J.Lo and A-Rod, who made their first official red carpet debut at the event back in May 2017.

That year, Lopez hit the red carpet in a gorgeous baby blue Valentino dress, complete with a cape, while Rodriguez posed alongside his leading lady in a suit and bow tie. The couple returned to the 2018 Met Gala the following year, turning heads in Balmain designs.

And now they're back (and engaged!) and ready to do it all over again!

Take a look at our gallery to see all of the star-studded arrivals at the 2019 Met Gala!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Alex Rodriguez , Couples , 2019 Met Gala , Met Gala , Red Carpet , Style , Style Collective , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Kacey Musgraves Is a Life-Size Barbie at the 2019 Met Gala

Katy Perry, Met Gala, 2019 Met Gala

Katy Perry Lights Up the 2019 Met Gala With Beauty and the Beast-Inspired Look

Patrick Schwarzenegger, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Patrick Schwarzenegger Channels ''Old Town Road'' Vibes at the 2019 Met Gala

Yara Shahidi Rocks Embellished '50s Style Prada Swimsuit

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Met Gala, 2019 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian Turns Heads in Nude Dress at 2019 Met Gala With Kanye West

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

See All of the Couples on the 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet

Aquaria Rocks Functional, Active Talon Gloves

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.