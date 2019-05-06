Katy Perry Lights Up the 2019 Met Gala With Beauty and the Beast-Inspired Look

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 6, 2019 5:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Katy Perry, Met Gala, 2019 Met Gala

E!

And that's how you do the Met Gala, ladies and gentleman!

Katy Perry faced quite a challenge when it came to topping last year's angelic number (she wore larger-than-life wings, after all), but there's no denying the pop star rose to the occasion as she arrived to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening. 

Dressed trés on theme, which this year is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," Katy lit up the red carpet in a double chandelier ensemble, designed by Moschino. The outfit, which caught the attention of everyone on the pink carpet, could be a nod to Beauty and the Beast's Lumière.

Katy was without fiancée Orlando Bloom, who proposed with a $5 million engagement ring in February, at the event on Monday. However, she did walk the carpet with Moschino designer Jeremy Scott.

Photos

2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

Tonight marks Katy's eighth appearance at the annual Costume Institute fundraiser, where she's become known as the unofficial theme queen. 

Katy Perry, Met Gala

Getty Images/Shutterstock

The "Roar" singer's biblical-inspired beaded look by Dolce & Gabbana turned heads in 2013, as did her graffiti'd Moschino gown in 2015. One year later, Perry ditched her eyebrows (but brought a Tamagotchi) for the black and gold, high-tech inspired ensemble by Prada. 

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour recently commented on the 34-year-old's Met Gala evolution, saying, "She takes it to quite an extreme." 

Extreme, indeed!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 Met Gala , Met Gala , Katy Perry , Orlando Bloom , Couples , Red Carpet , Fashion , Style Collective , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Patrick Schwarzenegger, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Patrick Schwarzenegger Channels ''Old Town Road'' Vibes at the 2019 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian, 2019 Met Gala, Exclusives

Kim Kardashian Turns Heads in Nude Dress at 2019 Met Gala With Kanye West

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

See All of the Couples on the 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

Miley Cyrus Proves She and Liam Hemsworth Can't Be Tamed at the 2019 Met Gala

Jared Leto, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jared Leto Brings His Decapitated Head to the 2019 Met Gala

Serena Williams, Harry Styles, 2019 Met Gala,

Best Dressed at the 2019 Met Gala: Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Serena Williams and More!

Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, 2019 Met Gala

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Are Literally Twinning at the 2019 Met Gala

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.