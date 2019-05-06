Miley Cyrus Proves She and Liam Hemsworth Can't Be Tamed at the 2019 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., May. 6, 2019 4:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is bringing glitz, glamour and more in her campy look on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet.

The blonde bombshell, who arrived alongside hubby Liam Hemsworth, is definitely a candidate for this year's best dressed category! Miley wore a metallic green and black mini-dress by Yves Saint Laurent, accessorizing the rocker-chic look with Bvlgari jewelry, patterned stockings and chunky black heels.

Cyrus really let YSL Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello's structured design do the talking, instead opting for remarkably subdued makeup and hair. The "Malibu" songstress kept it natural with bronze eyeshadow, light pink lipgloss and plenty of highlighter. She wore her light blonde and fringe tresses pin straight. 

Liam, however, looked dapper as ever in a classic black suit. Way to let your lady steal the spotlight, sir! 

Photos

2019 Met Gala: Best Dressed Stars

The 26-year-old isn't afraid to take a fashion risk, especially when it comes to an event like the Met Gala. 

Miley Cyrus, Met Gala

Getty Images

Miley first attended the invite-only benefit in 2013, where she nailed the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" theme in a slinky Marc Jacobs number. Two years later, she paired her ice blue locks with a daring Alexander Wang gown. In 2018, Cyrus wore an artfully draped Stella McCartney look. 

Even more recently, the former Hannah Montana star brought her Disney Channel character back to life when she dyed her dirty blonde locks in more of a platinum color and cut her hair in a fringe hairstyle. "You know guys, it was so hard going back and forth that I decided to just be Hannah forever," Cyrus joked at the time of the reveal. "She was getting a lot of press this week — thanks to me."

Miley showed off her fringe in an ultra-glam look. She and Liam truly stunted on the red carpet, with the musician wearing a chic custom Yves Saint Laurent gown. 

To see more of this year's best Met Gala looks, check out the gallery above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Met Gala , 2019 Met Gala , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Katy Perry, Met Gala, 2019 Met Gala

Katy Perry Lights Up the 2019 Met Gala With Beauty and the Beast-Inspired Look

Patrick Schwarzenegger, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Patrick Schwarzenegger Channels ''Old Town Road'' Vibes at the 2019 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian, 2019 Met Gala, Exclusives

Kim Kardashian Turns Heads in Nude Dress at 2019 Met Gala With Kanye West

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

See All of the Couples on the 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet

Jared Leto, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jared Leto Brings His Decapitated Head to the 2019 Met Gala

Serena Williams, Harry Styles, 2019 Met Gala,

Best Dressed at the 2019 Met Gala: Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Serena Williams and More!

Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, 2019 Met Gala

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Are Literally Twinning at the 2019 Met Gala

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.