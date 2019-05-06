Hailey Bieber Looks Pretty in Pink at 2019 Met Gala As She Attends Without Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has arrived at the 2019 Met Gala!

It simply wouldn't be the annual affair without an appearance from Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and she certainly did not disappoint. However, her husband Justin Bieber was noticeably absent from the evening and did not accompany her to the star-studded gala. Had Justin attended, it would have marked their first Met Gala as a couple and also their first official appearance since tying the knot more than six months ago.

The 22-year-old model departed from The Surrey hotel in New York and was escorted by the designer Alexander Wang as she wore one of his designs.

She looked gorgeous in a pink floor-length sparkly turtleneck dress. The look was very "business in the front, party in the back" as it featured a nearly entirely open back and train. Hailey wore her hair up in a high ponytail and accessorized that with a large black ribbon tied in a bow. She wore diamond earrings and showed off her large diamond engagement ring.

Though Bieber, 25, attended his inaugural Met Gala in 2015, he has been critical about the star-studded event in the past. The "Sorry" singer opted for a different route this year. He apparently spent the evening eating some burgers, French fries and chocolate cake, as evidenced on his Instagram Story.