Lady Gaga Wears Nearly $2 Million Worth of Jewelry on the 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet

by Lena Grossman | Mon., May. 6, 2019 3:37 PM

Lady Gaga, The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Cam

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Everyone else can go home now because Lady Gaga just shut. things. down. at the 2019 Met Gala.

The Oscar winner had not one, not two, not three, but four costume changes on the red carpet alone. Gaga first arrived in a hot pink parachute dress designed by Brandon Maxwell that had to be carried by five different people. The handlers also carried umbrellas and danced around her as she posed and had the time of her life in front of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Gaga's outfits slowly got shorter and tighter as the moments went on and she ultimately ended up in a black glittery bra and underwear combo with fishnets and those same black combat boots she wore to the pre-Met Gala dinner and back in 2016. Sure, the 33-year-old stopped the show in her outfit change-ups, but she also had on some noteworthy accessories.

Before she and Maxwell ventured into the Met, Gaga removed some jewels from a black box and put them on. Two of them look strikingly familiar because they resemble her engagement rings given to her by Christian Carino and Taylor Kinney.

However, it turns out that Gaga was not in fact wearing her old jewels, but rather a number of Tiffany & Co. diamonds.

She wore an 18 carat yellow gold butterfly necklace with diamonds from the jeweler's Tiffany Blue Book Collection. She paired that with diamond earrings (price at $349,000) and some staggeringly gorgeous rings.

One of these was a 15 carat Tiffany True Ring in platinum with a diamond and that's worth $1,165,000. She also wore a 6 carat pink sapphire and diamond ring (priced at $100,000), a 5 carat purple sapphire ring (priced at $70,000), a 5 carat pink spinel ring (priced at $29,000) and a 13  carat ring in platinum with rubellite and diamonds (priced at $38,000). 

All in all, her accessories add up to just about $1,750,000. That price does not include her yellow gold butterfly necklace.

Lady Gaga, The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Cam

Theo Wargo/WireImage

On one hand, the "Shallow" singer wore what looked like her stunning $400,000 engagement ring given to her by Carino. Andrew Brown, President of WP Diamonds, estimated in October that the ring "appears to be a 6-7 carat pink sapphire with a diamond halo totaling 3-4 carats. This is likely a high quality, no heat (treatment), pink sapphire."

Brown added, "It looks like it may be a Padparadscha sapphire, in which case this ring would easily retail between $300,000 and $400,000."

The Padparadscha sapphire is apparently one of the rarest stones in the world, hence the hefty price tag.

Gaga confirmed her engagement to Carino in October at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration on Oct. 15. She had been wearing the ring around for some time, but officially referred to Carino as her fiancé during her speech at the event.

E! News confirmed that Gaga and Carino ended their engagement in February, just days before the 2019 Oscars.

A source told E! News at the time that the couple's relationship "just didn't work out. Relationships sometimes end."

Gaga was also engaged to the actor Taylor Kinney about two years before Carino. They got engaged on Valentine's Day 2015 and he appropriately popped the question with a heart-shaped diamond ring. The duo broke up in July 2016 after about five years together.

Although Gaga didn't actually wear her old engagement rings on the carpet at the Met Gala, take a look at the photos below to see her many looks of the evening.

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Can't Rain on Her Parade

O-M-G! The pop music sensation is accompanied by an umbrella-toting entourage as she arrives to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a dramatic hot pink gown. 

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Fanciest Flamingo

Lady Gaga nails the theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Back to Black

Gaga removes the top layer of her Met Gala ensemble to reveal an elegant black gown with extravagant detailing on her hip. 

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Walking On Air

Sophistication should be Gaga's middle name!

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Can't Be Bothered

For her penultimate trick, the A-lister peels back the layers to reveal a slinky dress and plenty of accessories to boot. She's also seen working the crowd, answering a cell phone and reapplying her makeup. 

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ready For Her Close-Up

Gaga has a Marilyn Monroe moment on the red carpet.

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, 2019 Met Gala

Theo Wargo/WireImage

You Rang?

Does this mean fans are finally getting another "Telephone" collaboration with Beyoncé?

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Va Va Voom

Why have one look when you can have several?

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Grand Finale

Two words: Hot damn! The Met Gala co-chair strips down to lingerie for her performance's final look. 

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, 2019 Met Gala

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Mwah!

Designer Brandon Maxwell smooches his muse. 

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, 2019 Met Gala

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Strike a Pose

You better werk

Now this deserves an applause.

