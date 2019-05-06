Met Gala 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Dominic-Madori Davis | Mon., May. 6, 2019 3:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Tonight is the night!

It's officially the 2019 Met Gala, which means our favorite celebs from around the world have descended upon New York City to show off excess and extravagance on this year's red carpet.

The night is being co-hosted by Harry Styles, Serena Williams, Lady Gaga and Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele. As for what we can expect, fashion experts predict some may pay homage to styles ranging from Marie Antoinette to the swan dress Björk wore to the 73rd Academy Awards.  

"Basically, we go from sun kings to drag queens," Anna Wintour said in a press conference in February.

The theme, which has been defined as "Camp: Notes on Fashion" is bound to bring show-stopping fashion, especially with the likes of Zendaya, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez in attendance.

And of course, the most anticipated look of the night is who and what Met Gala Queen Rihanna could be wearing, followed by a hopeful appearance by Beyoncé (with maybe Ms. Blue Ivy Carter?)

Photos

2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

It's no wonder why the gala has been deemed fashion's biggest night. 

But just which celeb stayed true to the theme and which ones completely missed the mark? Check out our gallery above to see what our favorite stars wore as they arrived to this year's Met Gala!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 Met Gala , Met Gala , Fashion , Style Collective , Style , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Kacey Musgraves Is a Life-Size Barbie at the 2019 Met Gala

Katy Perry, Met Gala, 2019 Met Gala

Katy Perry Lights Up the 2019 Met Gala With Beauty and the Beast-Inspired Look

Patrick Schwarzenegger, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Patrick Schwarzenegger Channels ''Old Town Road'' Vibes at the 2019 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian, 2019 Met Gala, Exclusives

Kim Kardashian Turns Heads in Nude Dress at 2019 Met Gala With Kanye West

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

See All of the Couples on the 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet

Kris Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Kris Jenner Says Kylie Jenner Told Her to Go Blonde Hours Before 2019 Met Gala

Jared Leto, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jared Leto Brings His Decapitated Head to the 2019 Met Gala

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.