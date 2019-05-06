Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Seeks Spousal and Child Support in Divorce

Kevin Hunter has responded.

Nearly a month after his longtime wife, Wendy Williams, filed for divorce, Hunter has responded in new legal documents obtained by E! News and filed on May 3. In Hunter's answer and counterclaim, he has asked for a judgment to dissolve the marriage as well as rehabilitative and permanent alimony and equitable distribution of all personal assets legally acquired during the marriage. He has also asked that Williams pay his attorney fees and child support and college expenses for their only child together, 18-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. Hunter further requested relief as the court deems equitable.

The counterclaim reiterated their irreconcilable differences for a six-month period. In Williams' divorce filing, she requested that the appropriate amount of child support be established and for their marital property to be equitably divided as well as further relief as the court deemed fair and equitable.