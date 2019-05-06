Amy Schumer Gives Birth to Her First Child With Chris Fischer

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 6, 2019 1:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Amy Schumer

Instagram

Amy Schumer is a mom!

The comedian and husband Chris Fischer have welcomed their first child together—a beautiful, healthy baby boy. 

"10:55 pm last night," the comedian shared on Instagram Monday afternoon. "Our royal baby was born." 

Throughout her pregnancy, Schumer had been struggling with Hyperemesis gravidarum, causing severe nausea and vomiting. Schumer was hospitalized back in November as a result of her Hyperemesis gravidarum, forcing her to cancel a show in Texas.

"Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital," she wrote to her fans on social media, sharing a picture from her hospital room. "I'm fine. Baby's fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I've been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullshit! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I'll be out there as soon as I'm better."

Photos

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Wedding Photos

Kate Middleton is another public figure who suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum during her pregnancies.

Shortly before the New Year, Schumer shared a video of herself throwing up while out walking on Christmas.

"And so this is Christmas," Schumer captioned the post.

Schumer announced her pregnancy at the end of October on her friend Jessica Yellin's Instagram, writing "I'm pregnant—Amy Schumer" on a list of her candidate recommendations for voters for the midterm elections.

Before the reveal, Schumer teased her followers about the exciting announcement by sharing a photoshopped picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are also expecting their first child together.

Schumer also joked to The Times, "Chris and I are thrilled and almost positive he's the father. I look forward to competing with Markle every step of the way."

In early 2018, Schumer married chef Fischer in a surprise ceremony in Malibu. On Feb. 15, Schumer confirmed the marriage with a series of photos on social media, which she captioned, "Yup."

Schumer and Fischer first went public with their relationship just days before their ceremony. The actress confirmed the romance rumors by sharing a photo of her and Fischer kissing in a photo booth at Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded birthday party.

Read

All Grown Up: How Amy Schumer Fit Pregnancy and Married Life Right Inside Her Wheelhouse

In her new Netflix special, Amy Schumer Growing, the 37-year-old star opens up about her personal life, including her marriage to Fischer.

"I knew from the beginning that my husband's brain was a little different than mine," Schumer says. "I have to start this over because I really want to get this right because I love him very much."

"My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger's. He has autism spectrum disorder. He's on the spectrum," Schumer continues. "And there were some signs early on."

"Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he's on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him," Schumer tells the audience in her hour-long special. "That's the truth. He says whatever is on his mind. He keeps it so real. He doesn't care about social norms or what you expect him to say or do."

Schumer later explained to Seth Meyers on Late Night, "That's why we both wanted to talk about it because it's been totally positive. I think a lot of people resist getting diagnosed and even with some of their children because of the stigma that comes along with it, but you're not just diagnosed and then they throw you out. Hopefully, if you can get help, the tools that we've been given have made his life so much better and our marriage and our life more manageable and so, I just wanted to encourage people to not be afraid of that stigma."

Congratulations to the couple on the arrival of their baby!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Amy Schumer , Babies , Pregnancies , Celeb Kids , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Seeks Spousal and Child Support in Divorce

Gayle King, Norah O'Donnell, CBS This Morning

Untangling the Drama at CBS News: Gayle King, Norah O'Donnell and the Unsurprising Sexist Twist

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, 2018 Tony Awards

Amy Schumer Crashes 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Hours Before Giving Birth

2019 Met Gala, Met Gala

Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid and More Stars Share Behind-the-Scenes Met Gala 2019 Photos

Game of Thrones

Looks Like Somebody Left a Starbucks Cup in a Game of Thrones Scene

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Royal Style: A Comprehensive Guide to the Duchess of Sussex's Fashion

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Kim Kardashian Reminisces Over the Met Gala and the One Year She ''Almost Threw Up on the Way''

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.