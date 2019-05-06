Amy Schumer Gives Birth to Her First Child With Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer is a mom!

The comedian and husband Chris Fischer have welcomed their first child together—a beautiful, healthy baby boy.

"10:55 pm last night," the comedian shared on Instagram Monday afternoon. "Our royal baby was born."

Throughout her pregnancy, Schumer had been struggling with Hyperemesis gravidarum, causing severe nausea and vomiting. Schumer was hospitalized back in November as a result of her Hyperemesis gravidarum, forcing her to cancel a show in Texas.

"Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital," she wrote to her fans on social media, sharing a picture from her hospital room. "I'm fine. Baby's fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I've been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullshit! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I'll be out there as soon as I'm better."