Baby Sussex Is Here! Take A Look Back at Prince George's Cutest Photos

It's royal baby mania!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Monday, May 6 and the parents couldn't be happier.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz," the Sussex Royal Instagram page said in a statement. "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."

Baby Sussex, whose name we do not yet know, joins a happy family filled with tons of cousins and lots of royal love. Prince William and Kate Middleton have three kids of their own: Prince George Princess Charlotte and Prince LouisNot to mention there's extended family, too, like Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and a number of other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Prince George is the oldest of the bunch at 5-years-old and he's had his fair share of sweet and adorable moments in the royal spotlight, as they all have.