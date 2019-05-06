Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby Shares the Same Birthday As These Celebs

The wait is over! At long last, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced the safe arrival of their royal baby.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their little bundle of joy on Monday, May 6, and have since been extremely private about their newborn. So this news is exciting, to say the least.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz," their official Instagram page said in a statement. "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."

Prince Harry said he was "very excited" about the baby during a talk in Windsor.

It's customary for royals to wait a few days before sharing the baby's name. Many tell their family and friends this special bit of information ahead of announcing it. Royal fans might recall that Prince William and Kate Middleton waited almost four days before revealing their third child, Prince Louis' name. Prince Harry said today that the new parents will share the name with the public in due time.