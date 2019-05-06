All the Times Prince Harry Has Spoken About Wanting to Become a Dad

After years of talking about it, Prince Harry is officially a dad.

The 34-year-old Duke of Sussex and his royal wife, Meghan Markle, welcomed their first child into the world when the duchess gave birth to a baby boy on Monday morning. "This little thing is absolutely to die for, so I'm just over the moon," Harry told the press of his son, happiness radiating from his face.

For both new parents, it was a special dream finally realized and one Harry has frequently publicly contemplated.

As the long bachelor son of Prince Charlesand the late Princess Diana, the public often wondered if the royal would ever wed and start a family like his older brother Prince William, particularly every time he looked at ease with a youngster during a public engagement.