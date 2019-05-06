Prince Harry Speaks Out After Meghan Markle Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Steve Parsons/AP/Shutterstock
by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 6, 2019 7:05 AM
Steve Parsons/AP/Shutterstock
It's a boy!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their first child! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby boy arrived on Monday morning, May 6.
"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019," a statement on the royal couple's Instagram said Monday. "Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz."
"The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives," the statement continued. "More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."
Now, Prince Harry is speaking out from Windsor Castle following the birth of the couple's first child.
"I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning, a very healthy baby boy," Harry said. "Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody."
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Harry added that they're "still thinking" about baby names right now.
"The baby's a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it, but um yeah we're still, that's that's the next bit," Harry shared. "But for us I think we'll be seeing you guys in probably two days time as planned as a family to be able to share it with you guys so that everyone can see the baby."
Congratulations to the couple on their new bundle of joy!
