Meghan Markle Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially have new titles: dad and mom!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child together on Monday, the couple announced on social media. The brand new parents are mom and dad to a baby boy.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz," the couple's official Instagram account read. "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."

The little one's arrival comes seven months after the palace confirmed the former American actress was pregnant with her first child in October 2018.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the palace said in a statement. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."