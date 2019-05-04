Ariel Winter, the Little Mermaid! Star Is Unrecognizable With Bold New Hairstyle

by Corinne Heller | Sat., May. 4, 2019 8:19 AM

Ariel Winter, Red Hair

Instagram / Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter is embracing her Disney roots.

The 21-year-old star of Disney-owned ABC's Modern Family and the Disney Channel's Sofia the First recently had her signature black hair dyed copper red, channeling Ariel, the Little Mermaid.

"Part of yourrrrrr worrrrrld," she wrote on Instagram on Friday, alongside photos of her sporting her new hairstyle and a plunging, short-sleeve, lace-up black top and blue jeans.

Winter had her tresses colored at the Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood.

Her boyfriend Levi Meaden liked her pics. And fellow redhead and former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne also approved.

"Love," she commented.

Photos

Blast From the Past! 18 Stars Who Appeared in Disney Channel Original Movies

 

"OOOOHHH YES...[three fire emojis]" wrote Emma Kenney, another redhead who plays Debbie Gallagher on Showtime's Shameless and Harris Conner on ABC's The Conners.

See other stars' shocking hair transformations over the years:

Ariel Winter

Getty Images; Instagram

Ariel Winter

The Modern Family star channeled Ariel, the Little Mermaid in May 2019.

Leighton Meester, hair

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images, Instagram

Leighton Meester

With help from colorist Aura Friedman and a Keraphix protein treatment from Nexxus, the Gossip Girl star successfully underwent a platinum blonde hair transformation

Julianne Hough, Hair

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images; Instagram

Julianne Hough

While celebrating Valentine's Day with husband Brooks Laich, the Dancing With the Stars judge debuted her new red hair. 

Blake Lively, Hairstyle

Instagram / GC Images

Blake Lively

In honor of her upcoming film, The Rhythm Section, the actress shed her usual long blond locks for a black pixie cut. 

Katie Holmes, Haircut

Gotham/GC Images/starzfly/Bauergriffin.com

Katie Holmes

The actress debuted a new pixie cut in October 2017.

Cara Delevigne

Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

The model debuted a white-blonde hairstyle in March 2017.

Ruby Rose Hair

Getty Images/Instagram

Ruby Rose

The Orange Is the New Black star debuted a new pink hairstyle in December 2016.

Cara Delevingne, Hair

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com; Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

The Suicide Squad actress debuted a new lob at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Walter McBride/WireImage

Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Hamilton creator and star debuted a new short 'do after his final performance in the hit Broadway musical.

Emma Stone Hair

Getty Images; EVGA / AKM-GSI

Emma Stone

The Amazing Spider-Man actress is best known for her reddish locks. She dyed her hair dark brown in spring 2016 and later debuted a short, platinum 'do—a lighter, shorter version of a style she rocked in late 2013.

Jenny McCarthy, Brunette, Blonde, Hair

Julius Michael / Instagram

Jenny McCarthy

The TV and radio personality debuted a new brunette style with blond highlights in May 2016. "Just when everyone starts going blonde for summer @jennymccarthy does the exact opposite," her hairstylist, Julius Michael, wrote on Instagram.

Cate Blanchett, Hair

Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock; Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Cate Blanchett

The Oscar-winning actress debuted a cotton candy look in March 2016.

Rebel Wilson

Getty Images; AKM-GSI

Rebel Wilson

The Pitch Perfect star debuted bright orange locks in March 2016.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Brown Hair, Instagram

Instagram; Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar

The actress debuted this seemingly Kathryn Merteuil-inspired look on Instagram a week after she revealed she was going to play her Cruel Intentions role again in an upcoming NBC sequel pilot.

Zayn Malik Hair

Jackson Lee/Splash News; Twitter

Zayn Malik

The former One Direction singer debuted a pink 'do a day before Valentine's Day 2016.

Anne Hathaway, Hair

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Instagram

Anne Hathaway

The actress debuted a new, blonde hairstyle on Instagram on Feb. 7, 2016.

Zendaya Coleman

Vincent Sandoval/WireImage

Zendaya

The Disney Channel actress debuts a new blond pixie cut in January 2016 and sported it at the launch of her new shoe collection, Daya by Zendaya, hosted by WE tv's David Tutera CELEBrations at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles.

Allison Williams, Nicki Mianj

Jason Merritt/Getty Images/Instagram

Allison Williams

The Girls star debuted bangs less than a month before the season five premiere of the HBO show.

Will Forte, TCA

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Will Forte

The Last Man on Earth actor did this to himself before FOX's 2016 Winter TCA Tour All-Star Party.

Salma Hayek

Instagram; Getty Images

Salma Hayek

The actress posted on her Instagram page on Jan. 13 a photo of her sporting a sassy new hairstyle—a sleek Lob, or long bob. The look is for her new movie, Drunk Parents.

Lauren Conrad, Red Hair

Instagram

Lauren Conrad

The former The Hills star and fashion designer debuted a new red 'do, which matched her hairstylist's look.

Alyssa Milano, Short Hair

Instagram

Alyssa Milano

The actress debuted a pixie cut on her 43rd birthday, sporting a look she had about 12 years prior, when she starred on Charmed.

Lauren Cohan

Getty Images

Lauren Cohan

The Walking Dead's Maggie debuted a pixie cut in late 2015.

Rose McGowan, Shaved Head

Instagram

Rose McGowan

The actress debuted a shaved head in a photos postede on her Instagram page in November 2015.

Kate Mara, Hair

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Max Mara

Kate Mara

The star cropped her hair into a chic pixie cut, which she debuted at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on June 15.

Hair Transformations, Beyonce

Instagram

Beyoncé

Beyoncé's striking pixie basically shut down the Internet.

Hair Transformations, Britney Spears

MBF/X17online.com

Britney Spears

Britney Spears proves she can look good in any do!

Hair Transformations, Miley Cyrus

Twitter

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus kissed Hannah Montana goodbye with this edgy platinum pixie.

Hair Transformations, Keri Russell

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images

Keri Russell

Felicity's Keri Russell chopped off her signature long curly locks in 1999.

Hair Transformations, Jennifer Lawrence

Facebook

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence surprised everyone by showing off her new pixie cut!

Hair Transformations, Victoria Beckham

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham's blond asymmetrical bob was both posh and spicy!

Hair Transformations, Justin Bieber

Kevin Winter/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber showed off a more mature cut after chopping off his signature bangs.

Hair Transformations, Kim Kardashian

KCS Presse / Splash News

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian was the definition of blond bombshell when she debuted the lighter do.

Hair Transformations, Taylor Swift

AKM-GSI

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift transformed from sweet country crooner to a sassy star when she traded in her long curls for a sexier, sleeker style.

Hair Transformations, Charlize Theron

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron shocked everyone when she shaved her head for her role in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Hair Transformations, Kristen Stewart

Element/Fame Pictures

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart committed to her role as Joan Jett so much that she sported this epic '80s cut.

Hair Transformations, Zac Efron

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Zac Efron

Zac Efron said goodbye to his High School Musical days by chopping off the school boy locks.

Hair Transformations, Jared Leto

AKM-GSI

Jared Leto

Jared Leto is hotter than ever sporting this neon green shade!

Hair Transformations, Kylie Jenner

Frazer Harrison/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's blue and black ombré locks cemented the youngest Jenner as a trendsetter.

Hair Transformations, Summer Holt Miller, Kellie Pickler

Courtesy Russ Harrington

Kellie Pickler

Kellie Pickler shaved her head in 2012 after one of her friends was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Hair Transformations, Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper

Patriot Pics/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Bradley Cooper

Only Bradley Cooper could make this perm look so sexy.

