Everything We Know About Monday's Met Gala

The first Monday in May is upon us—and you know what that means...

For those that don't, allow us to break it down. In Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour's star-studded world, the first Monday marks the annual Costume Institute Gala, more commonly referred to as the Met Gala, held inside New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. For more than seven decades, the gala has taken place, though it was not until the early '70s that the event became a themed destination open to celebrities.

Today, it is easily the Super Bowl of the fashion industry, with some of the biggest names in Hollywood and New York society making their way to Manhattan—if they're invited, of course—while eyes around the globe watch the red carpet happenings from their TV screens and iPhones.

Ultimately, there is more to the pomp and circumstance than the avant-garde glamour. The gala also serves as a fundraiser for the Anna Wintour Costume Center, curated by Andrew Bolton.